Alabama Governor Signs Law Banning Vaccine Passports

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law into effect on Monday banning the use of a so-called “vaccine passport” system in order to keep track of who has received their coronavirus vaccine.

The bill will prohibit businesses, government and state agencies, and schools from denying a person entry based on their vaccination status, however, it doesn’t specifically state what the penalties are for violating this law, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

“I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider,” Ivey explained in a statement, sharing that she was “supportive” of having a vaccine which was “voluntary” for people.

Republican Alabama Sen. Arthur Orr, who proposed the bill, explained that the intention of the bill is “to prevent the creation of a discriminatory society based on vaccination status.”

On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama signed into law legislation that bans government institutions, along with schools and private businesses, from refusing goods, services or admission to a person because of their immunization status. https://t.co/5SV3K8CbFm — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2021

States including Texas, Florida, and Montana have also banned the use of vaccine passports. (RELATED: How CDC Went From ‘Impending Doom’ To Telling All Vaccinated People To Take Their Masks Off)

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority recently issued new guidance that requires businesses, employers and religious institutions to ask to see proof of vaccination and continue to enforce mask-wearing among unvaccinated people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to social distance or wear masks in outdoor and indoor settings, unless required by “federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.”