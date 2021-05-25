Editorial

Joe Burrow Is Throwing In Practice Again After Gruesome Knee Injury

Joe Burrow (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1397247876800159750)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back on the practice field.

During the 2020 season, Burrow suffered a brutal knee injury that resulted in him tearing his ACL and missing the rest of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve known for some time that Burrow is expected back for the start of 2021, and the team released a video of him throwing during practice Tuesday.

It’s great to see Burrow back on the field preparing for the 2021 season after suffering a rough injury in 2020.

You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially not rising stars in the NFL.

After a ton of rehab, it looks like Burrow is ready to go out there and start slinging it. If you’re a fan of the Bengals, you have to love this update.

Hopefully, he’s better than ever by the time week one rolls around. It should be a ton of fun to see what he can do under center. If there’s one guy with the grit to bounce back, it’s Joe Burrow.