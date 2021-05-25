Michigan State Is Planning For 100% Capacity This Upcoming College Football Season

Michigan State plans on packing their football stadium this season.

According to MLive.com, athletic director Bill Beekman recently released a letter announcing that the program is “planning to have a full and robust Spartan Stadium and deliver as traditional a Spartan football experience as we possibly can.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MSU is the latest program to announce that the goal is for 100% capacity in 2021 after severe restrictions and outright bans on fans in 2020.

As I’ve said many times before, it’s time to pack stadiums. It’s time for us to get back to normal by filling up sporting events.

Nobody is forcing anyone to go to a football game, but those of us who want to should at least have the option.

Access to the coronavirus vaccine is ample, people who want it can get it and it’s time to start filling up arenas and stadiums.

By week one of the 2021 season, I expect to see every college football stadium in the country full. If there are any that aren’t, then boosters and fans need to raise some hell. We’re way past the point of letting fans back in at 100% capacity.