The Largest Yacht At The Monaco Grand Prix Was 316 Feet Long And Worth $200 Million

The specifications on the largest yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix are absurd.

According to Joe Pompliano, the largest yacht at the event was the 316 foot long beast named “Faith.” The ship is valued at $200 million and rents for $1.5 million. You can see photos of it below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The largest yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix was “Faith,” a 316-ft boat worth $200M. • Sleeps 12

• 2 Jet Skis

• Helipad

• Gym, theater, pool & sauna The boat rents for $1.5M per week and was previously owned by Aston Martin billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll. (h/t @espn) pic.twitter.com/My5WDJpKCQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 24, 2021

The details only get crazier the more you read about it. YachtCharterFleet.com lists some specs and the ship, and they include seven bedrooms, room for 31 crew members, range of 5,000 nautical miles, beach club, helicopter pad, pool, spa and much more.

Life sure must be nice when you have the kind of money to afford a $200 million yacht that is essentially a mega-mansion on the water.

There is room for 31 crew members alone! That’s more employees than a lot of small businesses have! The specs are just utterly ridiculous.

I’ve had a lot of debates about whether or not private jets or yachts are better. In my opinion, it’s not even close. I’m 100% all-in on yachts.

Sure, jets provide you speed, but you simply can’t beat the luxury of a great yacht.

Life sure is great when you’re loaded!

H/T: BroBible