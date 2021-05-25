Editorial

The TV Ratings For The PGA Championship Crush The NBA

The TV ratings for the PGA Championship this past Sunday destroyed the NBA.

The popular golf event happened on the same day as multiple NBA playoff games, and the numbers weren't close at all.

According to John Ourand, the final round of the event averaged about 6.6 million viewers on CBS and peaked with 13 million as Phil Mickelson closed in on his win.

How did the NBA do with the league’s four Sunday games? The most-watched game was the Suns beating LeBron James and the Lakers, which averaged 4.4 million viewers on ABC. That means the NBA’s best game had its ratings beat by 50%.

There really shouldn’t be anyone surprised by these numbers. They shouldn’t be surprised at all. It’s not a secret at all that a lot of people have given up on the NBA.

It went from being a league about winning basketball games to a league that lectures people all the time. The Lakers and LeBron James are in a huge series and they still couldn’t even average five million viewers.

More people might have tuned in if he hadn’t spent so much time alienating everyone!

I can’t wait to see how badly NBA ratings are once we’re done with the Finals this season. Something tells me the numbers will be ugly!