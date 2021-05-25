The TV Ratings For The PGA Championship Crush The NBA

The TV ratings for the PGA Championship this past Sunday destroyed the NBA.

The popular golf event happened on the same day as multiple NBA playoff games, and the numbers weren’t close at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to John Ourand, the final round of the event averaged about 6.6 million viewers on CBS and peaked with 13 million as Phil Mickelson closed in on his win.

Good numbers for the final round of the PGA Championship. I’m told that the final round had about 6.6 million viewers. Last year it had 5.2 million. In 2019, it was 5.0 million. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 25, 2021

The final round peaked at more than 13 million at 7pm. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 25, 2021

How did the NBA do with the league’s four Sunday games? The most-watched game was the Suns beating LeBron James and the Lakers, which averaged 4.4 million viewers on ABC. That means the NBA’s best game had its ratings beat by 50%.

The NBA numbers that I’ve seen from Sunday:

Lakers-Suns: 4.4 million viewers

Celtics-Nets: 3.8 million

Hawks-Knicks: 3 million

Grizzlies-Jazz: 2.7 million

Wizards-Sixers: 1.9 million — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 25, 2021

There really shouldn’t be anyone surprised by these numbers. They shouldn’t be surprised at all. It’s not a secret at all that a lot of people have given up on the NBA.

It went from being a league about winning basketball games to a league that lectures people all the time. The Lakers and LeBron James are in a huge series and they still couldn’t even average five million viewers.

More people might have tuned in if he hadn’t spent so much time alienating everyone!

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

I can’t wait to see how badly NBA ratings are once we’re done with the Finals this season. Something tells me the numbers will be ugly!