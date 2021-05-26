‘Can’t Even Fire Them Unless They Murder 3 People: Rubio Objects To ‘Crazy People’ Teaching Social Justice At University Of Central Florida

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the University of Central Florida (UCF) should not be awarding a social justice certificate because it’s “another way to tear apart capitalism and the American way of life.”

Rubio was referring to the UCF’s Graduate Certificate in Social Justice in Public Service.

“No, I don’t think we should be teaching that,” Rubio told Fox & Friends. (RELATED: BLM Co-Founder Says Owning 4 Homes Doesn’t Defy Marxist Principles Because Her Family Uses Them)

The senator described social justice teaching as one that argues the “whole system has to be torn down, including capitalism and replaced with something else — that’s what they call social justice. That’s the brand and that’s the name they’ve created for it but what it really is, is it’s neo-Marxism … it is another way to tear apart capitalism and the American way of life.”

Rubio wondered why taxpayers “should be subsidizing teaching our young students how to hate America, how to hate everything about our history, how to divide and hate one another, and how our identity is not American but the color of our skin.”

He claimed the faculties of many universities are “filled with just crazy people who know you can’t even fire them unless they murder three people.”

Rubio also recommended the universities should be teaching students “the skills they need to find a good paying job and contribute to their community, their families and their country in the 21st century. That’s why we have universities, that’s why we have college degrees.”

The UCF website describes its social justice program as one where “students will be exposed to principles of social justice as they apply to government and the nonprofit sector in education, health, environment, transportation, and housing policy domains among others.” (RELATED: $12K A Day: How White Liberals Profit From Pushing ‘White Privilege’)

Two university professors from Roosevelt University in Illinois said on a Zoom call in April that they taught social justice ideology based on Marxism to their students. The National Basketball Association has established a Social Justice Coalition, but so far it has been silent about China and its abuse of human rights.