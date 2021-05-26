‘The David Hookstead Show’: PGA Championship TV Ratings Crush The NBA, Aaron Rodgers Addresses Issues With The Green Pay Packers And More

Welcome to another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and I’m happy to have you all here today.
On the Wednesday episode of the show, I discuss a bunch of different topics. We cover the PGA Championship dominating the NBA in the TV ratings, Aaron Rodgers addresses his issues with the Packers, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt don’t want their kids to know they’re famous, more football stadiums are opening up in the fall and actress Morena Baccarin triggers people on Twitter with a comment about the pandemic being over.
Let’s dive right in!
TOPICS:
-
The TV Ratings For The PGA Championship Crush LeBron James And The NBA
-
Aaron Rodgers Discusses His Issues With The Packers. His Comments Might Surprise Fans
-
Jim From ‘The Office’ And His Wife Don’t Want Their Kids To Know They’re Famous. Will Their Strategy Work?
-
Big 10 Football Program Is Pushing For 100% Capacity For Fans. Is It Time To Get Back To Normal?
-
Hollywood Star Tweets The ‘Pandemic Is Over,’ Wants To Know If She Needs To Do One Simple Thing
Make sure to tune in Thursday for the last episode of the week! I can’t wait to see you all then!