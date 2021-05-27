Active ‘Manhunt’ Underway For Man Suspected Of Murdering Army Colonel And His Wife

A military couple was shot in their front yard outside their Springfield, Virginia, home Wednesday morning, according to police.

Sixty-three-year-old Brenda McDaniel and 55-year-old Edward McDaniel, killed at 9:30 a.m. that day, were military physicians, Maj. Ed O’Carroll told reporters at a Wednesday evening Fairfax County Police Department news conference.

Brenda was a retired service member while Edward was an active army colonel, WTTG-TV reported. (RELATED: Nursing Aide Gets 7 Life Sentences For Killing Veterans Under Her Care)

Chief Davis and @edocarroll updated the community tonight on this mornings tragic double homicide in Springfield. BOLO light colored 2018 Nissan Altima MD:1EF1479. If seen call 911. https://t.co/nR59ZVSeOb #FCPD pic.twitter.com/ltoiLACqLT — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 27, 2021

Police said that around 9:20 a.m. that morning, 911 received a call reporting a “breaking event” in the 8000 block of Flint Street, Springfield, Fairfax County.

Officers from the FCPD and the local fire and rescue department responded to the report, going to the scene where they located the gunned-down couple, O’Caroll said at the news conference. Police officers then provided the mortally wounded duo first aid. Edward and Brenda were later pronounced dead by the rescue personnel due to multiple gunfire injuries, the official said.

On Monday, police had responded to “a call for service for a dispute and a potential burglary in progress,” Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis told reporters in another press conference earlier that day. Davis mentioned that investigators believe there is a link between that incident and the shooting.

“Our detectives have been working relentlessly. We have been fielding many, many calls from our community with tips,” Davis said. “So thank you, community, for your calls, your concern, your prayers, your thoughts about this heinous crime. From those tips and from the great work of our detectives, we are now going to describe the make, model, and registration plate of our suspect vehicle.”

Police are offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, O’Carroll stated in the media briefing. Later that evening, the FCPD put out information, which they also shared in the press briefing, on social media , asking residents to phone 911 if they come across a light-colored 2018 Nissan Altima with the Maryland registration code of 1EF1479.

BREAKING – A fugitive has been identified in the murder of Army Colonel Dr. Edward McDaniel & Dr. Brenda McDaniel. Ronnie Keandre Marshall is accused of murdering an active duty service member. If you see him, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/zIAWp20OSj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 27, 2021

Ronnie Keandre Marshall was identified as the murder suspect on Thursday afternoon, and the police are currently on a manhunt.

“We’ve been able to move this case forward thanks to an influx of community info. You don’t murder a US Army Colonel and his wife in the Washington DC region without swift outrage from police & our community. 2019 Nissan from yesterday has been located & our manhunt continues,” Anthony Guglielmi, the Public Affairs Director for the FCPD, has stated.