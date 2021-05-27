Gov. Larry Hogan Vetoes Bill Aiming To Make Maryland A Sanctuary State

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed several bills Wednesday, including one that would turn Maryland into a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants.

HB 16 would have impeded the ability of local law enforcement in the state to cooperate with federal agents, according to the Governor’s office. Specifically, the bill would prohibit law enforcement from inquiring about a suspect’s immigration or citizenship status.

As promised, I have vetoed sanctuary state legislation that would hinder local law enforcement’s ability to cooperate with federal law enforcement. Sign here to tell the legislature to uphold my veto:

➡️ https://t.co/DMQKcxqfay pic.twitter.com/cntAkTZ8kS — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) May 26, 2021

Hogan also vetoed HB 23, which would deny federal immigration officials the ability to access certain kinds of public state records or use facial recognition software without a warrant. (RELATED: Republican Sen. John Kennedy Blames Biden For Turning US Into ‘Giant Sanctuary City’)

“Local law enforcement should fully cooperate with federal law enforcement — a principle I have consistently upheld throughout three federal administrations led by presidents from both political parties. Flawed legislation such as this sets a dangerous precedent regarding the state’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our citizens,” Hogan said in a statement.

Both bills passed Maryland’s heavily Democratic legislature with veto-proof majorities, meaning they still may end up law. “What is clear is that there are two visions of Maryland, one where we believe in the power of opportunity and one where we create fear and divisiveness with our neighbors,” said Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Hogan vetoed two additional bills Wednesday, SB 420 and SB 202. SB 420 would legalize the possession and distribution of heroin paraphernalia, and SB 202 would drop Maryland’s requirement that the governor personally approves parole for prisoners serving life sentences.