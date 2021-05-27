EXCLUSIVE: Memo From McCarthy Staff Includes 2021 Calendar Allegedly Showing How Little Work Is Being Done Under Pelosi

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s staff sent around a memo Wednesday night that included a 2021 calendar that allegedly shows how little work is getting done under Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The Daily Caller first obtained the memo which was sent to House staffers and highlights the lack of time the House has spent in session in 2021, saying by this time in the last Congress, the House has been in session for nearly 100 hours less than in 2019. The memo also said the 117th Congress has only voted 156 times compared to this same time frame last Congress when there were allegedly over 200 votes.

The memo also included a 2021 calendar showing what days the House has been in session.

“As restaurants and bars open up, mask mandates end, and folks return to work… you think Congress would do the same. Yet, this Majority has failed to show up for the American people. So far this Congress, we have spent roughly 365 hours in session. Just last Congress, in the very same period of time, we were already in session for over 460 hours. This is no surprise, since as of last week, the House has been in session for only 43 days,” the memo reads.

READ THE MEMO HERE:

(Daily Caller Obtained) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The numbers don’t lie: Speaker Pelosi and Democrats don’t bother to show up to work on behalf of their constituents and they’ve shown they don’t deserve to have the majority in the House. This is the laziest Congress I can remember and voters will definitely remember Democrats’ mismanaged majority,” a GOP aide told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: ‘Need To Make A Change’: GOP Leader McCarthy Sends Letter To Republicans Saying There Will Be Vote To Replace Cheney)

The memo also said there are 30 Democrats in the House who still do not show up to vote in person and instead use a proxy vote.

“Although America’s teachers, hospital workers, police officers, and others continue to show up and work every day, this Majority still has nearly 30 members who don’t show up in person and instead… use a proxy vote. Speaker Pelosi and the Majority will tell you that its because of COVID, even though the Speaker herself was seen in a crowd of people, maskless, at the White House just last week,” the memo continues. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Seen On Video Hugging, Chatting While Maskless In Crowded White House Room Despite Her Own Policy)

The Daily Caller contacted Pelosi’s office about the memo to which they did not immediately respond.