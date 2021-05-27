Watch The Intense Trailer For ‘Lansky’

“Lansky” looks like it’s going to be an incredible movie about infamous gangster Meyer Lansky.

The plot of the film with Sam Worthington and Harvey Keitel, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “The FBI uses a journalist to entrap retired underworld kingpin Meyer Lansky in Florida.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The trailer is 100% pure adrenaline, and that gives me high hopes for the film. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks absolutely outstanding. Meyer Lansky is one of the greatest gangsters to ever live. The man had his fingers in a ton of different stuff, and there’s long been rumors about how much money he might have stashed away.

Nobody knows the exact number, but it could have been as high as $300 million, according to The New York Times at the time of his death.

The dude stacked cold hard cash.

There are few things better in the world of entertainment than a great film about organized crime. That’s just a fact.

Whether it’s “Goodfellas” or “The Untouchables,” a great organized crime movie is always awesome.

I’m not saying “Lansky” will even come close to those movies, but it clearly looks like it’s going to be a great film about an icon in the world of organized crime. You can catch it starting June 25!