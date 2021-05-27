REPORT: Battery, Petty Theft Charges Against Shia LaBeouf Could Be Dropped, Judge Says

A judge told actor Shia LaBeouf that the charges against him could be dropped if he completed a checklist of tasks, TMZ reported.

LaBeouf attended a court hearing Thursday where he was informed he could enter a judicial diversion program, according to the outlet. If LaBeouf completed the terms of his program, his misdemeanor battery and petty theft charges would be dropped.

The “Holes” actor would be required to attend therapy for his anger management issues, make no attempts to use violence, make no attempts to use or obtain weapons and continue with his alcohol monitoring program, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Denies ‘Each And Every’ Abuse Allegation, Wants Accuser To Pay His Legal Costs)

LaBeouf was charged after he got into a physical altercation with a man back in June, as previously reported.

Things reportedly got physical between the two and after LaBeouf stole the man’s hat, according to TMZ. No injuries were reported and it is unclear what exactly started the physical fight.

LaBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley claimed the actor entered a “long-term inpatient treatment” after being accused of abuse by musician FKA Twigs.

FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit Dec. 11 alleging LaBeouf had physically, emotionally and mentally abused her during their past relationship, according to The New York Times.