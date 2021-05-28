Man Drugged And Raped Teen Daughter’s Friends At Slumber Parties, Police Say

A New York man is wanted for allegedly drugging and raping his daughter’s three teenage friends during their sleepovers at his residence, the New York Police Department (NYPD) announced Friday.

Dwayne Gordon, 41, of Queens, New York, is accused of sexually abusing three 13-year-old girls that stayed at his Springfield Gardens home for slumber parties, according to WNBC. He reportedly committed the crimes on several occasions from October 2020 to May 2021.

The NYPD has released photos of Gordon, describing him as approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 180 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes, according to WPIX. The suspect is supposedly on the run and has a Jamaican accent, according to The New York Post.

????WANTED for RAPE! Have you seen Dwayne Gordon? He’s wanted in connection to a rape in the Springfield Section in Queens between Oct 2020 to May 2021. This person raped three 13-year-old girls on separate occasions. If you have any info contact @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/S8bMtF9Vtq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 28, 2021

One of Gordon’s victims told investigators that he gave her white pills that effectively incapacitated her, according to The New York Post.

The suspect was last seen May 21, a senior police official involved in the investigation told WNBC. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Reveals She Got Pregnant After Being Raped By A Producer At 19)

“If you have any info contact @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS,” the NYPD said in the announcement.