Gwen Stefani: ‘Social Media’ Narratives Like Cultural Appropriation Are ‘Just Dividing Us’

Gwen Stefani said “social media” narratives like cultural appropriation are “just dividing us” and there was more “freedom” when she was growing up.

The 51-year-old pop singer rejected claims of cultural appropriation in connection with her Harajuku backup dancers, a group of four Japanese girls who accompanied her on tour and for media appearances during the 2000s, during a recent interview with Paper Magazine. The comments were noted by Mediaite.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

“If we didn’t buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn’t have so much beauty, you know?” Gwen shared. “We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“I think that we grew up in a time where we didn’t have so many rules,” she added. “We didn’t have to follow a narrative that was being edited for us through social media, we just had so much more freedom.”

At one point in the interview, Stefani was asked about her electoral preferences and she replied that’s why we vote.

“The whole point of voting, is you have this personal space to feel how you feel,” the “Rich Girl” hitmaker explained. “I use my platform to share my life story and to engage with people and to exchange whatever gift I was giving. I’m not a political science major. I am not that person. Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about it?”