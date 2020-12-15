Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Finally Popped The Question, Calling It A ‘Magical Moment’

Gwen Stefani finally spilled the beans on just how Blake Shelton popped the question, calling it a “pretty magical moment” and that she had “no idea” it was going to happen.

“I had my birthday party and — it wasn’t a party,” the 51-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday.”It was a birthday COVID moment in my house when I turned whatever it was I turned.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

WATCH:

“So we got there and everybody was like, ‘No, we got to get back,'” she added, noting how several family members, who are always there together, were at their place in Oklahoma for the celebration. “‘We’re cooking a hobo stew on the fire and we can’t let it burn,’ and my son was like, ‘No, I got to go to the bathroom. I don’t want to go,’ and it was like all these things happening.” (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

“And I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace, and Blake [Shelton] basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, ‘Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'” Stefani explained. “So I opened the cabinet and there was a ring in a box and I was like, ‘Ahhh! What?! Are you serious?!'”

The superstar singer went on to share that at that moment, everyone “came running around because” they heard the couple “screaming or whatever and crying.” And while there was no video of the moment, Gwen did say that her “sister-in-law to-be was just shooting pictures” and happened to get the shot of the two kissing which was the one Shelton and the “Hollaback Girl” star posted on social media to announce that they were finally engaged.

“And that’s that photo we put out, so it was a pretty magical moment,” she concluded.

Gwen shared the happy news in October that she and Shelton were engaged and she said yes with a sweet picture on Instagram. The caption next to her post read, “@blakeshelton yes please!”

As previously reported, the pair met as judges on the popular reality competition show “The Voice” following divorces from their spouses and have been seeing each other for the last five years.