You Betcha Releases Another Incredible ‘Things Dads Love’ Video

You Betcha has released another incredible video about dads.

The popular entertainment channel released “Things Dads Love Part Two,” and I can promise that it’ll be the funniest thing you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

For those of you who haven’t seen part one, you can watch it below. It’s just as equally entertaining.

As always, it’s shocking how accurate these videos from You Betcha are. It truly is. Every single one of these videos is a home run.

I think I can speak for a lot of people when I say that we’ve all witnessed our dads do many things in the video above.

Personally, I think my dad has done all of them, other than the hardware store advice. However, I have witnessed that happen on many occasions.

However, that could just be the fact people in the Midwest are so incredibly nice.

I can’t wait to see what we get next from You Betcha. Finding this YouTube channel was truly one of the best parts about the coronavirus pandemic.

I stumbled upon it while looking for stuff to watch, find myself down a deep rabbit hole and the rest is history.

I can’t wait to see what we get next!