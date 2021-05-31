Editorial

Fan Appears To Throw A Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1399181076879216643)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 Sunday night.

As the former Celtics star guard was headed to the tunnel, a water bottle came flying through the air and just narrowly missed him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you can imagine, Irving and his teammates weren’t happy. You can watch the exact moment it happened below.

According to Bleacher Report, the unnamed fan was later arrested by the police and now faces a potential lifetime ban from Celtics home games at TD Garden.

As I’ve said many times before about nonsense like this, there can be zero tolerance for fans behaving like this.

Just a few days ago, we watched an idiot dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook and now this has happened.

Kyrie is far from popular in Boston and hasn’t been very kind to the fanbase he once played for. In fact, he very disrespectfully stepped all over Boston’s logo.

So, I totally understand fans not liking the dude. However, chucking a water bottle at a man who would pulverize you just isn’t worth it. Trash talk all you want, get loud but don’t end up in handcuffs.

Make smarter decisions, folks.