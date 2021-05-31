Fan Appears To Throw A Water Bottle At Kyrie Irving

A fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving after the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 Sunday night.

As the former Celtics star guard was headed to the tunnel, a water bottle came flying through the air and just narrowly missed him.

A fan appears to throw a water bottle at Kyrie as he heads into the locker room after the Nets-Celtics game. pic.twitter.com/SCGaWyStht — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

As you can imagine, Irving and his teammates weren’t happy. You can watch the exact moment it happened below.

According to Bleacher Report, the unnamed fan was later arrested by the police and now faces a potential lifetime ban from Celtics home games at TD Garden.

The fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving has been arrested by Boston Police and is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden pic.twitter.com/eVeBBJ5uul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

Charles Barkley on Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Kyrie Irving “Look at that punk ass, just take him down stairs at let Kyrie handle that pic.twitter.com/b9a53BvGQt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 31, 2021

As I’ve said many times before about nonsense like this, there can be zero tolerance for fans behaving like this.

Just a few days ago, we watched an idiot dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook and now this has happened.

Russ got heated after a fan threw popcorn at him pic.twitter.com/XyMRUxUVwc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2021

Kyrie is far from popular in Boston and hasn’t been very kind to the fanbase he once played for. In fact, he very disrespectfully stepped all over Boston’s logo.

So, I totally understand fans not liking the dude. However, chucking a water bottle at a man who would pulverize you just isn’t worth it. Trash talk all you want, get loud but don’t end up in handcuffs.

The Celtics organization & fans showed him nothing but love during his time here. This is pure pettiness. I don’t support throwing a water bottle at him, but when you leave a city that you promised to stay, you get booed. That’s sports. Get over it Kyrie.pic.twitter.com/IH9dk288uc — Celtics Dynasty (@CelticsDynasty_) May 31, 2021

Make smarter decisions, folks.