Biden Admin Urges Congress To Clear The Way For 11 Million Illegal Immigrants To Obtain Legal Status

The Biden administration urged Congress to pass an act that would allow 11 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. to obtain citizenship Tuesday.

President Joe Biden asked Congress to pass the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 that would create a way for illegal immigrants to apply for lawful permanent residency and citizenship, according to a White House proclamation to honor June as National Immigration Heritage Month.

“Nearly 11 million people in this country are undocumented — and it is time that the Congress acts by passing the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, the immigration reform plan that I introduced on day one of my Presidency,” Biden said in a statement.

Yet another reminder that #ImmigrantsAreEssential. The Biden admin is voicing the need for an inclusive pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people in our communities — including essential workers and immigrants with #TPS & #DACA. Thank you, @SecretaryPete. ???? https://t.co/QxaAZ3cQ1E — National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) May 26, 2021

Biden sent the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 to Congress on Jan. 20, according to the White House. Under the proposal, illegal immigrants could apply for temporary legal status and for a green card after five years if they pay their taxes and pass criminal and national security background checks.

“My plan would provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency and citizenship for these undocumented immigrants, including Dreamers, individuals with Temporary Protected Status, farm workers, and other essential workers who contribute to our Nation every day,” Biden said in a statement. (RELATED: Biden And Democrats To Unveil Bill That Would Provide Pathway To Citizenship For 11 Million Illegal Immigrants)

Three years after obtaining a green card, immigrants would be able to apply for citizenship if they pass additional background checks and understand English, according to the White House. Dreamers, immigrants with Temporary Protected Status and some farm workers may be eligible for green cards immediately after the act passes.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.