Justin Thomas Gives Mike Visacki Some Money So That He Can Continue Playing Golf

Golfer Justin Thomas recently pulled off a 100% pure class move to help fellow golfer Mike Visacki.

Visacki is relatively unknown, but made waves back in April when he went viral for the emotional call to his father informing him he made a PGA Tour event. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I made it.” ❤️ Michael Visacki fights back tears as he tells his father that he’s reached a lifelong goal of competing on the PGA TOUR. He successfully Monday-Qualified for the @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/5ci5L1KoLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2021

However, golf isn’t a cheap sport to play if you don’t have sponsors, and Thomas wants to make sure he sees Visacki continuing to chase his dream.

According to Rick Gehman, Thomas cut a check to Visacki a few days ago so that the latter could have the funds to keep playing on the PGA tour.

Justin Thomas cut a check out of his own pocket and handed it to Big Mike Visacki this week to continue to pursue his golf career. pic.twitter.com/xAKoFZN8ID — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) May 30, 2021

You can watch the awesome moment where Thomas subtly slips Visacki a check below. It’s awesome.

Whether you love golf or not, this is simply an awesome moment for sports fans. Like I said above, golf isn’t a cheap sport if you don’t have some sponsors behind you.

While I don’t know Visacki’s financial situation, you can tell that he was very appreciate of the unnamed amount of cash Thomas gave him.

Clearly, he needs some support and he got it from one of the best golfers on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Visacki (@thebigmikevisacki)

Hopefully, the money helps Visacki continue to play for awhile and push up the ranks. He seems like a great guy and you always want to see people like that succeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Visacki (@thebigmikevisacki)

Props to Thomas for lending a helping hand. The world could use some more of that kind of spirit.