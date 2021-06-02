Editorial

REPORT: Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Will Retire After The 2021-22 Season

NCAA Basketball: Duke at N.C. State

(Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after the upcoming season.

According to Jeff Goodman, Coach K will retire after the 2021-22 season, and it’s expected that former Duke player and current assistant Jon Scheyer will be his replacement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An official announcement is expected in the near future.

What an absolutely insane situation unfolding in the world of college basketball right now. Coach K is retiring after one more season!

I can’t believe this is real. We’re not just talking about a great coach. We’re talking about arguably the greatest college coach to ever live.

He’s a pillar in the sport, and he’s apparently calling it quits after the 2021-22 campaign.

Coach K has won five national titles, been to the Final Four 12 times and he turned the Blue Devils into a national power.

We might never see a guy like him in the sport ever again.

It’s going to be awesome to see what Coach K can do in his final season. From a Wisconsin fan, it’s nothing but respect for Coach Krzyzewski.