REPORT: Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Will Retire After The 2021-22 Season

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after the upcoming season.

According to Jeff Goodman, Coach K will retire after the 2021-22 season, and it's expected that former Duke player and current assistant Jon Scheyer will be his replacement.

An official announcement is expected in the near future.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon. The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

What an absolutely insane situation unfolding in the world of college basketball right now. Coach K is retiring after one more season!

I can’t believe this is real. We’re not just talking about a great coach. We’re talking about arguably the greatest college coach to ever live.

He’s a pillar in the sport, and he’s apparently calling it quits after the 2021-22 campaign.

Mike Krzyzewski has retired as the winningest college basketball coach of all time. https://t.co/d0MjM4pcZg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 2, 2021

Coach K has won five national titles, been to the Final Four 12 times and he turned the Blue Devils into a national power.

We might never see a guy like him in the sport ever again.

There’s only thing to do. Go get another banner. Send Coach K out on top. pic.twitter.com/dj5Lfzw3JD — BlueDevilStop (@BlueDevilStop) June 2, 2021

It’s going to be awesome to see what Coach K can do in his final season. From a Wisconsin fan, it’s nothing but respect for Coach Krzyzewski.