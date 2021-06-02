REPORT: Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Will Retire After The 2021-22 Season

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire after the upcoming season.
According to Jeff Goodman, Coach K will retire after the 2021-22 season, and it’s expected that former Duke player and current assistant Jon Scheyer will be his replacement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
An official announcement is expected in the near future.
BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon.
The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021
What an absolutely insane situation unfolding in the world of college basketball right now. Coach K is retiring after one more season!
I can’t believe this is real. We’re not just talking about a great coach. We’re talking about arguably the greatest college coach to ever live.
He’s a pillar in the sport, and he’s apparently calling it quits after the 2021-22 campaign.
Mike Krzyzewski has retired as the winningest college basketball coach of all time. https://t.co/d0MjM4pcZg
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 2, 2021
Coach K has won five national titles, been to the Final Four 12 times and he turned the Blue Devils into a national power.
We might never see a guy like him in the sport ever again.
There’s only thing to do. Go get another banner. Send Coach K out on top. pic.twitter.com/dj5Lfzw3JD
— BlueDevilStop (@BlueDevilStop) June 2, 2021
It’s going to be awesome to see what Coach K can do in his final season. From a Wisconsin fan, it’s nothing but respect for Coach Krzyzewski.