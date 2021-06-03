‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Will Premiere Aug. 25

Season 10 of “American Horror Story” will arrive in August.

The official Instagram page for the hit FX show announced that “AHS: Double Feature” will arrive Aug. 25. Season nine ended in November 2019, which means it’ll be nearly two years between new episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can check out the announcement in the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

It was also announced Thursday that the new series “American Horror Stories” will start July 15. The upcoming series will follow a new horror story every week and will stream exclusively on Hulu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

FX is out here making moves on this fine Thursday afternoon. I can’t tell you all how excited I am to finally get some “American Horror Story” back in my life.

I’ve made it crystal clear that I think the first three seasons were all excellent television. After the first three seasons, things were hit or miss.

Season nine was certainly the best season in a very long time, and it feels like Ryan Murphy has his fastball back with “AHS.”

Plot details aren’t really known right now, and I can promise that’s not an accident. Murphy will do everything possible to keep things under wraps until the final moment.

However, we do know from an earlier promo that part of the season will take place on land and part will be at sea. Read into that as much as you want.

Keep checking back for the latest info as we have it. I can’t wait for Aug. 25!