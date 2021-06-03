Editorial

Ian Rapoport Says It’s ’50/50′ If Tim Tebow Makes The Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Tim Tebow’s chances of making the Jaguars are wide open.

The Jaguars recently signed the Florida Heisman winner as a tight end, and the entire NFL world is locked in on whether or not he’ll make the squad. Sounds like it’s far from determined right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

“Is he going to make the team? I was told 50/50, but he’s got the head coach in his corner. He’s obviously being brought on for a reason…I would imagine they think he’s going to make it if they sign him,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said during a recent talk with Pat McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Having 50/50 odds isn’t exactly great, but it’s a hell of a lot higher than his critics would ever like to see.

I’m still convinced Tim Tebow makes the Jaguars. I think it’s a lock he’s on Jacksonville’s roster week one.

He’s moving enough merchandise alone to justify the decision.

Add in the fact that he has an outstanding relationship with Urban Meyer, and I’m not sure how you’re going to keep him off of the team.

I know his critics hate hearing that, but it’s simply true.

Tebow is sticking around, and I’d bet just about any amount of money on it!