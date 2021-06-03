Ian Rapoport Says It’s ’50/50′ If Tim Tebow Makes The Jaguars

It sounds like Tim Tebow’s chances of making the Jaguars are wide open.

The Jaguars recently signed the Florida Heisman winner as a tight end, and the entire NFL world is locked in on whether or not he’ll make the squad. Sounds like it’s far from determined right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

“Is he going to make the team? I was told 50/50, but he’s got the head coach in his corner. He’s obviously being brought on for a reason…I would imagine they think he’s going to make it if they sign him,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said during a recent talk with Pat McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Timmy Tebow might be used as more than a traditional Tight End similar to the Taysom Hill role allegedly @Rapsheet thinks we need to come up with a new name for the position.. What are we thinking team? #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6YMIjjRMK6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2021

Having 50/50 odds isn’t exactly great, but it’s a hell of a lot higher than his critics would ever like to see.

I’m still convinced Tim Tebow makes the Jaguars. I think it’s a lock he’s on Jacksonville’s roster week one.

He’s moving enough merchandise alone to justify the decision.

Here’s a look at the top selling player jerseys in the NFL ???? pic.twitter.com/uCImRKOk1T — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 28, 2021

Add in the fact that he has an outstanding relationship with Urban Meyer, and I’m not sure how you’re going to keep him off of the team.

I know his critics hate hearing that, but it’s simply true.

‘Looks Great’: Trevor Lawrence Praises Tim Tebow. Who Is Ready To Watch Some Haters And Losers Cry? https://t.co/KNpYukjyHF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

Tebow is sticking around, and I’d bet just about any amount of money on it!