Pence Says He And Trump May Never See ‘Eye To Eye’ On Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday night he and former President Donald Trump might not ever agree on what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Pence said while speaking at a Republican dinner in New Hampshire. “But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled, the Capitol was secured. And that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.”

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office,” he added. “And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years!” (RELATED: Jen Psaki Incorrectly States ‘A Number Of Officers’ Died On Jan. 6)

Pence said he wouldn’t allow Democrats “or their allies in the media to use on tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans” or allow them to “distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda.”

Republicans killed a bill to establish a commission to study the Jan. 6. riot. Trump said the commission was a “Democrat trap” and insisted an investigation into the summer riots in Portland and Minneapolis should be studied instead.

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission,” Trump said in a statement. “It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately.”

House Democrats later suggested President Joe Biden establish a presidential commission to study the riot, but Biden said he opposed doing so, according to Axios.