Minneapolis Protester Can’t Even Remember Name Of The Guy Everyone’s Rioting Over

A protester at a Thursday riot in Minneapolis could not remember the name of the individual who he was protesting for.

“Stay here, show … bro, we’re holding space obviously for, I’m not gonna lie, I forgot his name,” the unidentified protester said, before someone informs him the riot is for a man identified by Twitter users as Winston Smith. “Winston Smith, thank you. We here, showing solidarity for Winston Smith. I didn’t even know about it.”

“The person that was shot up in there, his name is Winston Smith, don’t forget that name, Winston Smith,” the protester said just moments after forgetting the name himself. “Say his name, and make sure y’all remember this shit because we’re gonna fight for him just the same fucking way we fought for George Floyd.”

Parts of an uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis were vandalized and looted after a man was fatally shot by authorities during an arrest. The man, who according to Twitter users is Winston Smith, was wanted on a state warrant for having a firearm while being a felon, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

During the arrest, Smith, who was reportedly in a parked car, “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement, according to AP. (RELATED: Protests And Riots Erupt In Minneapolis After Officer Allegedly Shoots And Kills Man)

Riots erupted shortly after, with video posted to Twitter showing rioters breaking into a T-Mobile store.

Other video captures an object engulfed in flames in the middle of a street as onlookers watch.

The incident occurred just hours after Minneapolis dismantled the barriers at George Floyd Square.