‘Wastin’ Away Again In Mar-A-Lago-Ville’: Jim Acosta Says Trump’s Grip On GOP Is A ‘Slow-Motion Coup’

CNN anchor Jim Acosta argued Saturday that former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has resulted in a “slow-motion coup.”

Acosta said it was as though the party were trapped inside a Jimmy Buffett song, which he restyled as, “Wastin’ away again in Mar-A-Lago-Ville.” (RELATED: Jim Acosta Mocks Trump As ‘Mussolini Of Mar-A-Lago,’ Claims GOP Fears Jan. 6 Commission)

WATCH:

Acosta pointed to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s claims that Trump had been telling his allies that he would be reinstated as president by August — and noted that if the former president had been saying such things, they had not reached his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August. Maybe, there’s something I don’t know,” Trump said recently.

“Thank goodness, because there is no mechanism for Trump to get reinstated. That is delusional,” Acosta said. “If Trump really believes he will be back in the White House, this August, he should get help. You are not well, sir. You need to get over this.”

Acosta pivoted to the Republican Party writ large, saying that Trump’s supporters also needed to get over it and move on.

“It’s as if much of the Republican Party is trapped in a Jimmy Buffett tune: Wastin’ away again in Mar-A-Lagoville. Lookin’ for that next election to assault. Some people claim that there is an orange man to blame, but I know it’s my own damn fault,” Acosta continued to mock Trump, comparing his life and political career to a country song.

“He’s lost the House. He’s lost the Senate. He’s lost the White House. His website. If he had a dog, the dog would leave him, too. If you’re Trump, why not let America’s democratic institutions burn? But perhaps, what we are witnessing, these days, is more of a slow-motion coup,” Acosta said.

The CNN anchor pointed to a number of new voting laws in over a dozen states, claiming that they made it more difficult for people to vote .

“Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do, at this moment. Please, no more elections to assault,” Acosta concluded. “If it happens again, it will be our own, damn fault.”