Should Cuomo Be Using NY Taxes To Cover His Legal Fees For His Endless Scandals?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is using $2.5 million taxpayer dollars to cover his legal fees in dealing with the nursing home scandal and multiple sexual harassment allegations.

The Daily Caller took to the streets of New York City to ask New Yorkers what they thought about it. Check it out below! (RELATED: Man On The Street: Do You Miss Trump Yet?)

WATCH:

