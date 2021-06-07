‘Naked And Afraid’ Contestant Suffers Genital Injury, Opts To Receive Stitches And Continue Show

A contestant on “Naked & Afraid XL” suffered a genital injury that required him to choose whether or not he wanted to leave the show for medical attention.

Sunday’s episode of the show revealed contestant E.J. had fallen out of a tree and obtained multiple cuts on his scrotum, according to Yahoo! News. He was given the opportunity to choose between staying on the show and being stitched up haphazardly or leaving the show and seeking medical attention, the outlet reported.

#NakedandAfraid XL in a nutshell. A new episode starts NOW on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/RqPKZkSbXf — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) June 7, 2021

E.J. chose to stay in the game and received eight stitches, but was required to stay out of the water for a period of time, according to the outlet. (RELATED: New Jersey Cop Wins $2 Million Prize On ‘Survivor’)

“I also almost chopped my balls off yesterday,” E.J. told the other contestants on the show.

“The guy’s out here and he’s busted his balls wide open and he stayed out here,” Gary said on the show, Yahoo! News noted. “I mean, this is the type of man he is, this is the type of survivalist he is. And I am honored and privileged to be out here with E.J.”

Who decides to get stitches on their balls and stay in a game competing for their survival? That’s a pretty risky move. I hope he gets what he wanted out of this show and doesn’t lose his balls due to his wild decision.