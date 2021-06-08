Meghan McCain Compares Kamala Harris’ To HBO’s ‘Veep’ Over Latest Border Response

Meghan McCain compared Vice President Kamala Harris to HBO’s “Veep” over her latest response to why she hasn’t visited the border yet.

“This is like a clip from Veep… and really, really uncomfortable,” the co-host of “The View” tweeted on Tuesday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

Her post included a clip of NBC’s Lester Holt interviewing Kamala and asking her about visiting the southern border to assess the situation since President Joe Biden put her in charge of overseeing it.

WATCH:

This is like a clip from Veep… and really, really uncomfortable. https://t.co/kYh6coJjjR — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 8, 2021

“Do you have any plans to visit the border,” Holt asks the VP, who responds “at some point.”

“We are going to the border,” Kamala added. “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt replied.

She responded, “And I haven’t been to Europe. I mean I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” (RELATED: Here’s Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is So Ecstatic With The NYT)

The show McCain referenced in her tweet was s satirical political sitcom starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus who played Selina Meyer, a former Senator who is now the Vice President and becomes president for a spell after POTUS resigns, according to Vulture,