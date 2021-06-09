Val Demings Announces Candidacy For Florida Senate Race Against Marco Rubio

Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demings has officially launched her Senate campaign to challenge incumbent Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in the 2022 midterm elections.

Demings made the announcement early Wednesday morning in a three-minute-long video posted on her Twitter account, The Hill reported. “When you grow up in the South, poor, black, and female, you have to have faith in progress and opportunity,” Demings said in the opening of the promotional video before talking about her family.

I’m running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good. Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

Demings then touted her accomplishments while serving as the Orlando Chief of Police, specifically citing decreasing crime rates during her tenure from 2007 to 2011.

“I’m never tired of representing Florida. not for one single moment,” she said before taking a shot at former President Donald Trump and Congress. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Told Rubio She Will Not Challenge Him For Senate)

The congresswoman then briefly attacked Rubio, adding that “some” Senators were preferring “the same old tired ways of doing business,” and were using “tired talking points.”

“I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: ‘Never Tire,'” Demings said at the end of the video.

Democratic Rep. Val Demings announces challenge to GOP Sen. Marco Rubio https://t.co/S0dUPgt3G8 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 9, 2021

Demings has also dismissed attacks from Rubio, who claimed that she was a socialist, and told the Sun Sentential that she “was not” a socialist and “desperate people will do desperate things.”

The representative had previously mulled a senate run last month but had also been interested in running against Republican Florida Go. Ron DeSantis in 2022. However, Demings was encouraged by national Democrats that she would “do the most good” running for Senate.