The Packers Will Have 100% Capacity At Lambeau Field For The 2021 Season

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers scores in a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Green Bay Packers will have a packed stadium during the 2021 NFL season.

The Packers announced Thursday that Lambeau Field will be at 100% capacity for the upcoming season. Green Bay is just the latest football team to commit to 100% capacity this season. Several college and NFL teams have already done it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

As I’ve said many times, there’s no reason at this point to not have stadiums at anything less than 100% capacity.

Access to the coronavirus vaccine is easy and plentiful, people are getting their shots and life is going back to normal.

Restricting capacity would be nothing more than virtue signaling and theater if it continued into this upcoming season.

 

The great news is that I’m not sure there will be a D1 or NFL stadium that isn’t at full capacity in the fall.

It was already reported that all 32 NFL teams are on track to be there, and I’d be shocked if that turns out to not be the case.

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I can’t wait to see full stadiums going crazy again in the fall!