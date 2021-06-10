The Packers Will Have 100% Capacity At Lambeau Field For The 2021 Season

The Green Bay Packers will have a packed stadium during the 2021 NFL season.

The Packers announced Thursday that Lambeau Field will be at 100% capacity for the upcoming season. Green Bay is just the latest football team to commit to 100% capacity this season. Several college and NFL teams have already done it.

As I’ve said many times, there’s no reason at this point to not have stadiums at anything less than 100% capacity.

Access to the coronavirus vaccine is easy and plentiful, people are getting their shots and life is going back to normal.

Restricting capacity would be nothing more than virtue signaling and theater if it continued into this upcoming season.

The great news is that I’m not sure there will be a D1 or NFL stadium that isn’t at full capacity in the fall.

It was already reported that all 32 NFL teams are on track to be there, and I’d be shocked if that turns out to not be the case.

Rules on masking and vaccinations will be dictated by teams in concert with state and local guidelines, not by the NFL. But with 100% capacity expected at all stadiums, covered seats and pods will be gone. The league continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say I can’t wait to see full stadiums going crazy again in the fall!