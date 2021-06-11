Dana White Explains When He Knew Conor McGregor Would Be A Star

Dana White knew very quickly Conor McGregor was going to be a star.

The Irish-born sensation has been the face of the UFC for the past several years, and he's arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the sport. When did White know McGregor was going to blow up? Apparently, he knew after their first dinner together.

“I called my partner, Lorenzo and I said, ‘Let me tell you what. I don’t know if this kid can fight or not, you know? But, if he can even throw a punch, he’s going to be a massive superstar. I knew it that night when I was with him…I’d never met anyone like him,” White explained during a recent interview with BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast.

.@danawhite on meeting Conor McGregor & Ronda Rousey for the very first time: “I don’t know if this kid can fight or not, but if he can even throw a punch, he’s going to be a massive superstar…The closest thing to it was Ronda.” Presented by @PremierLender pic.twitter.com/5op4CnlCPh — BroBible (@BroBible) June 8, 2021

It’s not hard to understand how McGregor made such a huge impression from the jump. The man is pure energy, charisma and adrenaline.

He’s not just a beast in the cage, but he’s wildly entertaining when it comes to promoting his brand. There might not be anyone who does it better.

Well, White’s prediction that McGregor was going to become a superstar turned out to be 100% accurate because he’s been the biggest name in the UFC for the past decade.

Outside of maybe Ronda Rousey, nobody has come close, and I’m not even sure she’s honestly close.

Now, we wait for McGregor’s rubber match against Dustin Poirier July 10! It’s going to be a fun night!