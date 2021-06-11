Security Breaks Up Verbal Altercation Between P.J. Tucker And Kevin Durant

Security rushed in Thursday night to stop a verbal altercation between Milwaukee Bucks guard P.J. Tucker and Nets star Kevin Durant.

During the 86-83 win for Milwaukee over Brooklyn, Durant and Tucker started trading words, and for some reason I don’t understand, multiple security guards rushed in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the bizarre and funny moment unfold below.

Security guard thought he was a bouncer breaking up a fight between KD and PJ Tucker ???????? pic.twitter.com/1lOEWYBWy5 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) June 11, 2021

Is this now where we’re at in the NBA? Are we now at the point where security guards think they’re Navy SEALs rushing into danger to calm the situation?

They weren’t even throwing punches. The pair were just trading words. How soft can the NBA possibly be when security guards are needed for a situation like this?

Bucks fans erupt in a “F*ck, KD” chant ????pic.twitter.com/gIFUcgjoDo — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 11, 2021

Imagine if this happened in an NHL game. Just imagine how fans would react if security skated onto the ice to stop players from talking.

Not fighting! Just talking! The league would be ripped to shreds and deservedly so.

PJ Tucker vs Kevin Durant. Round 1. Fight. pic.twitter.com/L2gZc8cxCL — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) June 11, 2021

The NBA needs to find some toughness or fans will just quit caring because nonsense like this makes the league look like a joke.