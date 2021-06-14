The Homeless Crisis At Venice Beach Revealed

As the homelessness crisis in Venice Beach, California, worsens, Sheriff Alex Villanueva has vowed to turn it all around.

With tents numbering over 200, the sheriff said by July 4th, Venice Beach will be cleaned up. Several videos of homeless people starting fires, getting into fights and attacking innocent bystanders at random have recently gone viral. (RELATED: ‘It’s Scary To Me Now’: Longtime Los Angeles Resident Goes On Viral Tirade Blasting Homeless Crisis)

The Daily Caller traveled to Venice Beach to see the extent of the problem. Will Villanueva have the beach cleared by the 4th of July? Check it out below!

WATCH:

