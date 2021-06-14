‘F*ck You’: Pink Floyd Co-Founder Rejects Pricey Facebook Deal

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters said Thursday that he turned down a Facebook deal for a “huge amount of money” because of the tech giant’s alleged “insidious movement” to “take over everything.”

While speaking at a pro-Julian Assange event, Waters claimed that Facebook asked if the company could use the band’s “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” for an upcoming Instagram advertisement.

“It arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters said. “And the answer is, ‘F*ck you. No f*ckin’ way.”

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

“I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything,” Waters continued. “I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg. (RELATED: Mexico’s President Says He’s Willing To Give WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Asylum)

Waters then read part of the request, which allegedly noted how the “core sentiment” of the song “is still so prevalent” today.

“And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is,” Waters said. “So that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No more.'”

Waters has been an outspoken supporter of Assange, and even performed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” during a 2019 demonstration, according to Rolling Stone. Assange has been indicted on numerous charges of espionage and computer misuse for WikiLeaks’ release of thousands of diplomatic and military documents.

