150,000 Condoms Will Be Given To Athletes Competing In The Olympics

Athletes competing in the summer Olympics will have access to plenty of condoms.

According to Reuters, 150,000 condoms will be handed out to athletes competing in the games in Tokyo, but they're not meant to be used with each other.

"The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athlete's village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness" about STDs, a rep for the Olympics told Reuters.

Seeing as how the Olympic Village is known for being a location of rampant sex, I find it hard to believe that none of those 150,000 condoms won't be used between athletes.

In fact, as a betting man, I'd bet most of those condoms never make it out of Tokyo still wrapped up.

I seriously can't stress enough how much sex goes on during the Olympics. It's not even a secret at all. It's just well known.

If you're curious, just hop on Google or Reddit, and you'll find enough stories to keep you busy for days. The idea these condoms won't be pillaged by athletes for their own personal use is just laughable.

The people running the Olympics need a great excuse for handing these out, and educational purposes certainly sounds better from a PR standpoint than because athletes can’t stop hooking up.

Enjoy the action once the games get underway in July!