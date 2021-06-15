4 Killed, 4 Injured During Another Grisly Shooting In Lightfoot’s Chicago

Authorities have announced that a shooting in one of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods left four dead and four injured, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Shots reportedly broke out after an argument at a house in the Engelwood neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side reached a boiling point just before 6 a.m., The AP reported. The four shot and killed during the incident were all women, but police have yet to release their ages or identity, according to The AP.

However, The AP noted that none of the victims appeared to be children or juveniles.

Of the four injured, two individuals sustained gunshots to the back of the head, and their conditions remain unknown, according to The AP. A 23-year-old male who was shot in the back and another woman remain in critical condition, police reportedly said. (RELATED: 48 Shot, 10 Fatally During Another Bloody Weekend In Lightfoot’s Chicago)

No arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said, according to The AP. However, police spokesman Tom Ahern said that investigators are searching for witnesses of the shooting to determine if whether there were multiple gunmen involved.

Ahern also added that authorities were able to take a child safely from the house and put the child into protective custody, according to The AP.

The Tuesday morning shooting in Engelwood comes on the heels of another mass shooting in Chicago’s South Side that left nine injured and one dead after two gunmen shot at a group standing on a sidewalk, according to The AP.

Chicago, like many other major U.S. cities, has experienced a surge in violent crimes such as homicide over the past year. As of June 13, there have been 282 homicides in Chicago in 2021, outpacing 2020’s 269 homicides, according to The AP. Increases in violent crime have been particularly evident in areas that have seen Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests, some of which devolved into riots.