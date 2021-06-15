‘They Are Going To Kill Us All’: Jon Stewart Puts Stephen Colbert On His Heels With Unmitigated Rant About COVID-19 Leaking Out Of Lab

Comedian and actor Jon Stewart relentlessly mocked anyone who doesn’t believe the coronavirus was created in a lab during “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert on Monday night.

“Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science,” Stewart said as the audience burst into laughter.

Colbert pushed back, noting there is a “chance” the virus was created in a lab.

“A chance?” a shocked Stewart retorted. “Oh my God! There’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan China. What do we do? You know who we could ask, the Wuhan Novel Respiratory Coronavirus Lab. The disease is the same name as the lab.”

“Oh my God, there’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?” an impassioned Stewart said. “Oh, I don’t know. Maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean or it’s the fu**ing chocolate factory! Maybe that’s it!”

Colbert noted that the lab leak could very well be the case but Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists are looking into it.

“Can I say this about science?” Stewart asked Colbert, to which host replied, “You can say anything you want about science, some of my best friends are scientists.” (RELATED: Media Downplayed Or Ignored These 8 Lab Leak Theory Facts For Over A Year)

“And I love them. And they do such good work. But they are going to kill us all,” Stewart responded.

“Here’s how I believe the world ends. I say this to you in sincerity,” Stewart concluded, “the world ends, the last words man utters are somewhere in a lab, a guy goes ‘ha it worked.'”

A recent YouGov poll found 58% of Americans believe the coronavirus began in a Chinese Lab, up nine percent from a May 2020 poll that asked the same question.

The lab leak theory has recently gained credibility in legacy media. Senior reporter at The Washington Post Aaron Blake wrote in an analysis piece that “some corners of the mainstream media overcorrected when it came to one particular theory from Trump and his allies: that the coronavirus emanated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, rather than naturally.”

However, various pieces of evidence pointing to the likelihood the virus leaked from a lab began circulating in 2020. China’s top virologist on bat-borne viruses Shi Zhengli told the Scientific American in March of last year she initially thought the virus was due to an accidental leak from her Wuhan lab.

A researcher at the South China University of Technology published a paper in February of 2020, arguing that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.” The paper was later removed.