Newlyweds Steal The Show Prior To The Knights/Canadiens Game

A newly married couple stole the show Monday night prior to the Vegas Golden Knights beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1.

In a video tweeted by Sportsnet, the newlyweds arrived early at the game to take their seats while still in their wedding outfits, and the woman was rocking a huge beer.

Watch the awesome video below.

This is the kind of energy we love to see at sporting events. This is the kind of energy you can inject right into my soul.

They tied the knot, and apparently headed straight to the stadium in Vegas to watch the Knights roll the Canadiens in the NHL conference finals.

They didn’t just show up, but they also showed out. That lady is ready to have a good time. Look at the beer in her hand.

She’s chasing a buzz while wearing her wedding dress at an NHL playoff game. What’s not to love? It’s downright awesome.

Props to the happy couple on having a hell of an awesome time to kick off their marriage. You just love to see it.