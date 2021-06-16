Kevin Hart Say’s He’s Not Hiding His Past Scandals From His Kids Because ‘It’s Going To Come Out’

Kevin Hart said he’s not hiding his past scandals, such as cheating on his wife Eniko while she was pregnant, from his kids because it’s simply “going to come out.”

“You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out,” the 41-year-old actor and comedian shared during an interview for Romper. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday

“And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation,” he added. “You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly.” (RELATED: Kevin Hart Admits To Lying About The Level Of Pain He Had Following Car Crash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

“My kids understand who their father is,” he added. “And, unfortunately, there’s a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you’re able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that’s on you constantly.”

A year after Eniko and Kevin tied the knot, the “Central Intelligence” star issued a public apology to his wife after reports surfaced he had cheated on her while on a trip to Las Vegas in 2017 with model Montia Sabbag. This was while Eniko was eight months pregnant with their first child together. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

The whole thing was caught on video and was later reportedly released in an attempt to extort “The Upside” star.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star’s marriage survived and is going strong these days, with the married couple recently celebrating the arrival of their second child together, a little girl.

Reflecting on his marriage and life, Hart recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are “in love with being parents.”

“We’re in love with all the little ones that we have now,” Kevin shared. “I mean, we got teenagers and two toddlers, man. It’s the perfect separation of age. It’s the perfect household. It’s everything that you would think it is plus more.”

Kevin is also father to 16-year-old daughter Heaven Hart and 13-year-old son Hendrix Hart.