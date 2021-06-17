‘Boy Meets World’ Actress-Turned-Porn Star Maitland Ward Says Being Typecast Led To Her Leaving Hollywood

“Boy Meets World” actress-turned-porn star Maitland Ward said being typecast as a comedic performer led her to walk away from “mainstream” Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress said she was being cast for comedy roles in movies like “White Chicks” and that’s why she decided to dive into the world of adult entertainment, where she’s loving it, Fox News reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Says Fans Are Supportive Of Her Transition To Porn)

“This has always been a dream of mine,” Ward explained. “I just absolutely do my best under pressure and doing like all of the things that I love. I never want to focus on one thing.” (RELATED: Porn Company Offers Aaron Rodgers $100,000 To Sing Taylor Swift Songs)

“I love to do so many different things at once, like writing and cosplay and mainstream acting and porn, and it’s always been my intention to go back and forth between worlds, so it’s just amazing that the world is allowing me to do that,” she added.

“Because, in the beginning, people would say, ‘You can’t do that. Nobody’s going to allow you to do that. Nobody’s going to take you seriously in the mainstream if you do porn, nobody’s going to want to hear your story,'” Ward continued. “And I just kept going.”

The actress decided to try her hand at porn in 2019 and is in the process of writing a memoir titled, “My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star” which is supposed to hit shelves in 2022.

“I wouldn’t have the book and the series and everything like that unless I did have porn,” Ward shared about her decision to try adult entertainment. “Hollywood wouldn’t have taken me seriously in any other direction. So it’s funny that now porn people actually see me and are taking me much more seriously than they did before when I was just the girl from ‘Boy Meets World.'”