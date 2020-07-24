‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Says Fans Are Supportive Of Her Transition To Porn

Former actress Maitland Ward said she expected “negative backlash” when she transitioned to her porn career, but she reported the reaction was “quite the opposite.”

She has even helped fans of her adult films with their sex lives in the past, Ward told the New York Post in an article published Thursday

“I have one wonderful fan who says his wife was not comfortable exploring new things in bed,” Ward told the outlet. “She wasn’t confident in her sexuality and didn’t know what to do, but she likes watching me.”

“[The fan] felt comfortable because I’m a face she knew from a loved show,” said Ward, who played Rachel McGuire in “Boy Meets World” said.

Ward also claimed that young people have been the “most positive” about her adult film content. She said she gets messages from young women who are “sex positive.” (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress To Star In Feature-Length Porno)

“Porn taboo — I’m finding it’s generational,” Ward said. “An older crowd is still shocked and judgmental. The stigma is there. But not with young people.”

“Young women in their 20s tell me all the time how empowered I make them feel and that I’m doing something really liberating for women,” she said. “Young women are taking their own pleasure seriously and they watch adult films too. The stigmas are going away. It’s a great feeling.”