REPORT: Florida Republican Caught On Tape Threatening To Send ‘Russian And Ukrainian Hit Squad’ After Opponent

A Republican House candidate in Florida was reportedly recorded on a tape given to Politico saying he will send a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad to a primary opponent to make her “disappear.”

William Braddock, who is running for the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, was recorded before becoming a candidate during a 30-minute call where he warned an activist not to support candidate Anna Paulina Luna because he had access to assassins, Politico reported Thursday.

Braddock refused to answer whether he made threats about Luna or offered a bounty with Russian and Ukrainian assassins when asked by Politico. Braddock told Politico the recording could have been altered or edited, and that there’s no definitive proof he made those threats.

“I have access to a hit squad, too, Ukrainians and Russians,” he said about three minutes into the call obtained by Politico. “Don’t get caught out in public supporting Luna. … Luna’s gonna go down and I hope it’s by herself,” he reportedly said in the recording.

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” Braddock said in the call, according to Politico. “That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f—ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood,” he said.

Erin Olszewski, a conservative activist and author of the book “Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths at Elmhurst Hospital,” said she recorded Braddock after she became concerned that he wanted to use her to advance his candidacy, according to Politico.

Olszewski said she had concerns over Braddock’s “unhinged” dislike of Luna, and denied editing or altering the recording, according to Politico. After making the recording, she sent it to the police and notified her friend Luna, according to Politico.

Braddock told Politico he was ready to sue Olszewski. “The folks in possession of whatever recording they think they have of myself or someone else (which may even be altered and edited) will be facing civil damages suit(s) when the paperwork is file with the county and felony charges after I file with the local police department,” Braddock said in his text message to Politico.

Luna received a temporary restraining order on June 11 against Braddock, who filed to run on Monday, according to the New York Post.

“I do not feel safe and am currently in fear for my life,” Luna wrote, according to a copy of her petition for an injunction received by Politico. (RELATED: Wasserman Schultz Threatened Police Chief For Gathering Evidence On Her IT Staffer’s Alleged Crimes [VIDEO])

Luna’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“This woman(Luna) is off her rocker and she does not need to be representing anyone,” Braddock told the Tampa Bay Times Monday.

