Russia’s National Soccer Team Bans Hot Women From The Locker Room

The Russian men’s national soccer team won’t allow attractive women into the locker room.

According to The Sun, manager Stanislav Cherchesov has banned hot women from the locker room for Euro 2020. When talking about gorgeous women getting access to the team, he told the media, “Naturally, we will not let beautiful girls into the locker room.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another day goes by and another attack on hot people. I’m really getting sick and tired of this nonsense. First, Victoria’s Secret replaced smoke show models with Megan Rapinoe, and now, Russia won’t let attractive women around the players.

I’m not an expert, but I fail to see how this will help Russia win soccer games.

If anything, hot women should only do more to help you win games! You need the players relaxed and ready to roll. You don’t want them with a ton of anger and bitterness because they can’t get women.

They’re star athletes! Getting hot women is what they do! It’s the nature of the beast!

Do better, Russia. Do much better when it comes to taking care of your players!