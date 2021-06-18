ESPN Ranks Alabama As The Top Team In College Football Over The Next Three Seasons

ESPN expects Alabama to be the top team in college football over the next three years.

The popular sports network recently released “College football’s future top 25 power rankings,” and the Crimson Tide came in at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia rounded out the top five.

As any sports gambler knows, you always play the odds and you stick with what you know. Right now, the most dominant force in college football is Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

That’s just a fact. He’s won six titles in Tuscaloosa, and he’s created a juggernaut that has never been seen before in the world of modern college football.

You can hate that fact all you want, but it doesn’t change reality.

Right behind the Crimson Tide when it comes to dominating college football is Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

Again, stick with what you know; we know Clemson is the second best program in college football over the past decade.

As for Wisconsin coming in at 14th, another day goes by and we just get disrespected a little bit more! It’s fine! Keep betting against the Badgers.

I promise you that we’ll get the last laugh. In fact, I’d bet just about anything we win a B1G title at some point over the next three seasons.

Take it to the bank!