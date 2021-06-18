Actor John Cusack Goes On Anti-America Rant: ‘We Have No Leaders’

Actor John Cusack went on an anti-America rant Tuesday on Twitter.

Cusack’s rant stemmed from an experience he had at a baseball game, according to his tweets. Cusack began by calling out Boeing.

“I was at a ballpark last night. And they did their support the troops ad – that conflate Boeing with troops serving – while supporting the gop – that means funding the insurrection – anti democratic forces – the opposite of what they claim to support – ‘US freedom,'” Cusack wrote.

He went on to rant about America, calling the country “decadent” and “on the fast track to autocracy.”

“Let’s call the USA what it is – decadent on the fast track to autocracy – living on the atavistic fumes of ww 2 greatest generation Tver [sic] actually took on fascism and beat it down – We can’t even arrest open criminals in gop- nor a mentally ill white supremacist lawless thug,” Cusack wrote. (RELATED: Celebrities Really Didn’t Like That People Actually Voted For Donald Trump)

“We aren’t great – we aren’t even mediocre – we’re f*cking awful – full of cowards and corporate wh*res – Boeing gets to take out tax dollars – parade our soldiers – wrap themselves in the flag – while financially backing fascists? We have no leaders – no soul – Just greed,” he concluded.

Cusack was vocal online about his thoughts on former President Donald Trump. He once told everyone on Twitter that he would be blocking them if they showed support for the then-president.

“I’m blocking anyone who isn’t aggressively anti trump untill [sic] election is over – sorry no time for your BS,” Cusack wrote at the time, according to Fox News.