After Being Forced To Forfeit Their Guns, The McCloskeys Show Off A New AR-15

Mark McCloskey posted a picture Sunday showing he and his wife Patricia aren’t giving up their guns quite easily.

McCloskey debuted the new AR-15 with the caption, “Check out my new AR.”

The McCloskeys pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges. They agreed to forfeit the specific guns they brandished on their property in June 2020 after a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched past their homes. (RELATED: McCloskey’s Agree To Forfeit Guns, Plead Guilty To Misdemeanors)

Mark pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and received a $750 fine, while his wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and received a $2,000 fine, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

McCloskey told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly he and his wife were “originally charged with two felonies each that could land us four years in the slammer.”

Thanks to @gregkellyusa for having me on tonight! I agree with Greg, today was a big win! I will continue to be one of the strongest advocates in Missouri for defending and protecting our Second Amendment rights. #2A #NeverBackDown #MOSen pic.twitter.com/US9bgRpqwr — Mark McCloskey (@mccloskeyusa) June 18, 2021

“The new prosecutor dropped all the felony charges, all the gun charges and charged me with a crime that said I purposefully placed other people in imminent or physical injury, and by God I did it, that’s what the guns were for. The guns were there to scare people off and make sure they didn’t approach us, and that’s what the guns did,” he said.

The lawyer added that if defending his home is a crime in Missouri, he would “do it again.”

In a statement to Fox News, McCloskey said he and his wife are “strong advocates of the Second Amendment.”

“We’re going to continue to exercise our rights and protect ourselves. We intend to keep our arms and bear them. We’re a constitutional carry state. I will replace those [guns] which the state took.”

McCloskey announced in mid-May that he is running to fill the seat of retiring Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.

He told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, “God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it woke me up.”

“People don’t want any more posers going to D.C. All we hear is talk. Nothing ever changes. It seemed to me that people have to stand up.”