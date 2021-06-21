No One To Work: American Airlines Forced To Cancel Hundreds Of Flights

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as a result of staffing and maintenance issues, ABC News reported Sunday.

As the travel industry kicks back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, both airlines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are struggling with a staffing crisis, unable to meet the recent demand for travel, ABC News reported. (RELATED: American Airlines To Begin Filling Planes To Capacity July 1)

The cancellations include 123 flights canceled Saturday, 178 flights Sunday and 97 flights were cancelled for Monday. The company attributed the cancellations to a large number of sick calls, combined with maintenance and other “staffing issues,” according to the ABC News report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Airlines (@americanair)

American Airlines told ABC News that the cancellations may last throughout the summer, with flights being cancelled throughout June and July. The airline company said they “made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers.”

Many U.S. airlines and the TSA have struggled with staffing as air travel has rapidly increased in popularity from the historic lows the industry experienced in the past year.

When air travel came to a stop back in March 2020, nearly 39,000 American Airline employees took early retirement, leave or reduced hours because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas Morning News reported

Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye asked office employees in early June to volunteer at airports for up to 45 days in attempts to fill missing positions, according to ABC News.

TSA hopes to hire 6,000 new officers to handle the summer travel boost but have only hired 3,100 as of June 9.