Editorial

Jill Biden Turns Heads In Red Zebra Print Dress And Silver Heels In Mississippi

US-POLITICS-BIDEN

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

First lady Jill Biden definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a red dress and silver shoes during her trip Tuesday to Mississippi.

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked great in the bright red number that was covered in a zebra and lime print pattern which went down to just above her knees during her arrival at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the fun outfit with loose hair, a black blazer and silver high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS’ dress is from the fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, a CNN White House correspondent tweeted.

In several photos, FLOTUS can also be seen speaking to the kids and employees at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Jackson State University.

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by TOM BRENNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)