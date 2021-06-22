Jill Biden Turns Heads In Red Zebra Print Dress And Silver Heels In Mississippi

First lady Jill Biden definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a red dress and silver shoes during her trip Tuesday to Mississippi.

The first lady looked great in the bright red number that was covered in a zebra and lime print pattern which went down to just above her knees during her arrival at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the fun outfit with loose hair, a black blazer and silver high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

FLOTUS’ dress is from the fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, a CNN White House correspondent tweeted.

Btw @FLOTUS today in this zebra and citrus print @dolcegabbana dress. Special hat-tip to @katierogers for identifying the designer *before* me pic.twitter.com/GhUKH16D4g — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 22, 2021

In several photos, FLOTUS can also be seen speaking to the kids and employees at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Jackson State University.

.@FLOTUS is WHEELS DOWN and on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi pic.twitter.com/s7WznpQ5Mj — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) June 22, 2021