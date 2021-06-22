REPORT: Patriots QB Mac Jones Dominates In Practice

Mac Jones has made a very strong early impression with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected the former Alabama quarterback 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but it's unclear when he'll take the starting job from Cam Newton. Well, it sounds like it might be sooner than later. He's apparently showing shades of Tom Brady!

The Patriots QB competition commences on day one of mandatory minicamp. Looking like Mac Jones had a slight edge over Cam Newton in terms of accuracy with the rain coming down. pic.twitter.com/m9sM73Menm — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) June 14, 2021

ESPN wrote the following about Jones’ play during minicamp:

When he had it going, the passing game most closely resembled what it had been for the better part of the past two decades from a timing, rhythm and accuracy standpoint. And while there were some predictable hiccups along the way — such as a bad interception on the final day that led to visible frustration in which Jones wound up and almost punched the ground — it seems safe to say there isn’t another rookie quarterback over the past 21 years who is as far along as Jones is in the system this fast.

It’s crystal clear that Bill Belichick and the Patriots view Jones as the QB of the future for the franchise. If they didn’t, the team wouldn’t have burned the 15th overall pick on him.

However, it’s not super easy to make the jump from college football to the NFL and start on day one.

The good news for Belichick and the Patriots is that Mac Jones is a hell of a player and he’s a hell of a smart dude.

Given his high football IQ and what he’s learned from playing for Nick Saban, he’s most certainly going to be on an accelerated track compared to the average rookie QB.

Can he beat Cam Newton out by week one? If the passing game with him is being compared to Tom Brady, I certainly wouldn’t expect him to be on the bench for long.