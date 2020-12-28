‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin In Talks For Own ‘TV Show’ Series And ‘Memoirs’

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin said she’s in talks right now to have her own “TV show” and possibly even write her memoirs.

The 59-year-old big-cat rights activist and star of the hit Netflix series shared the news with her fans in an email while taking a swipe at other stars of the show, according to Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Carole Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo After Winning Lawsuit)

“I’m in negotiations for a TV show series on the work we do to end big cat abuse and to write my memoirs,” Baskin shared in the fan email.

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ working on TV show and memoir https://t.co/X7AjUxnwGm pic.twitter.com/fggBzNFLT4 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 28, 2020

The big-cat rights activist was accused on the popular documentary of allegedly killing her second husband and putting his body through a meat grinder, which she has repeatedly denied, per the report. (RELATED: REPORT: Carole Baskin Could Appear On This Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

At one point, Baskin wrote, “Where are the Tiger King stars now?” a possible dig at another star of the show, Joe Exotic, who is currently behind bars in federal prison serving his 22-year murder-for-hire sentence.

She also reminded fans of her brief stint on the reality series “Dancing with the Stars” earlier this year.

She also talked about the success of her smartphone game about big cats, a bobble head and a licensing deal with mask manufacturers.

“I’m one of [personalized fan greeting video site] Cameo’s most prolific earners, having created more than 2,300 greetings with 400+ fabulous reviews,” Baskin said.